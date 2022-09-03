WWE NXT Star Makes Main Roster Debut at Clash at the Castle, Imperium Reforms

The Imperium has reformed.

Giovanni Vinci made his main roster debut alongside Ludwig Kaiser and Guther prior to his match with Sheamus.

Vinci was originally a member of the group earlier this year, but Vince McMahon only brought Gunther and Kaiser up to SmackDown, so Vinci was repackaged as a different character. The announcers confirmed that the group will be renamed Imperium.

