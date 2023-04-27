WWE NXT Star Out Of Action With A Torn ACL

The special Spring Breakin’ episode of WWE NXT on Tuesday featured a segment where Dani Palmer and Sol Ruca said their goodbyes.

A mystery figure pulled Ruca out of the front door and beat her up as she walked away. This caused Palmer to run before someone told her to get help. The segment was done as Ruca is reportedly injured.

This came at a bad time for Ruca, who has reportedly impressed WWE officials following a strong run on the developmental brand.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that Ruca is out with a torn ACL.

Bryan Alvarez: “They also had a Solo Ruca segment where somebody did the phantom attack because apparently she’s injured.”

Meltzer: “She tore her ACL.”

Alvarez: “Tore her ACL.”

Meltzer: “There’s a lot of injuries there [NXT]. A lot of people are blaming strength training for the injuries. They’re doing heavy lifts as opposed to strengthening surrounding muscles to prevent injuries…..People have brought up to me there’s a lot of injuries, especially on the women’s side. There’s a lot of women’s injuries right now in NXT.”

