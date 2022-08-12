WWE NXT Star Teases WrestleMania 39 Appearance

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE hosted a “launch party” for WrestleMania 39 to announce ticket sales. NXT star Santos Esobar said the following on the occasion.

“Wrestlemania is the Grandest Stage of Them All. The Showcase of the Immortals. Do you know what I represent? I represent mi familia latina. I represent mi familia Mexicana and I represent lucha libre, which means that Wrestlemania next year’s Wrestlemania might just get grander because Santos Escobar and Legado del Fantasma might just make our Wrestlemania debut and call this party Santos Mania!”

