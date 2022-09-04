WWE NXT Star Turns Heel at Worlds Collide

During the NXT Tag Team Championship unification match that took place at the Worlds Collide show in Orlando, there was a surprising heel turn.

It appeared that Julis Creed was about to get the win for his team towards the end of the match; however, Damon Kemp showed up and hit Julius with a chair to the back; this allowed Pretty Deadly to win the titles.

After the event, Wade Barrett stated that all of this would not have transpired if Roderick Strong had been present. Earlier, in the parking lot, Strong was attacked by another person, and he is currently “hospitalized.”

