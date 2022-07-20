WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 7/19/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the USA Network received 588,000 viewers for the live WWE NXT 2.0 broadcast this week.

This represents an increase of 1.03% from the 582,000 viewers for the post-Great American Bash event last week.

NXT on Tuesday drew a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 age demographic. This represents a 7.14% decline from the key demo’s 0.14 rating last week. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.13 rating reflects 170,000 18-49 viewers, a decrease of 7.10% from the 183,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.14 key demo rating represented the previous week.

NXT received a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 age demographic, placing it at #14 on the Cable Top 150 this week. This is an improvement over last week’s #21 position.

This week, NXT ranked #53 in viewership on cable this week. It improved from last week’s audience position of #55.

The audience for Tuesday’s NXT episode was the tenth-lowest overall for regular USA Network airings this year. The episode also had the fourth-lowest key demo rating for USA Network broadcasts so far this year with a number of other programs. The MLB All-Star Game on FOX drew 7.507 million viewers on network TV, while the pre-show drew 2.752 million viewers. NXT had no serious sports competition on cable Thursday night. While the key demo rating for this week’s NXT was down 7.14% from last week, viewership was up 1.03%.

With a 0.26 rating and 2.858 million viewers, Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News won the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150. The Five on FOX News had the highest viewership of the evening on cable with 3.319 million viewers and a 0.21 key demo rating.

With an average of 7.507 million viewers, the MLB All-Star Game on FOX had the highest viewing of the evening on network TV. With a 1.55 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, the game also won the night on network television.

The audience for this week’s NXT broadcast was down 17.06% from the episode that aired a year ago, while the show’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 35%.