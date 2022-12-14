WWE NXT World Title Match Set for New Year’s Evil, Mandy Rose Latest

At New Year’s Evil, the WWE NXT Title will be defended.

On this week’s post-Deadline episode of NXT, it was revealed that new #1 contender Grayson Waller will face NXT Champion Bron Breakker at the NXT New Year’s Evil special episode on Tuesday, January 10.

Waller earned the title shot by winning the inaugural Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge match this past Saturday at NXT Deadline. Breakker retaining his title over Apollo Crews was the highlight of Deadline.

Roxanne Perez won the inaugural Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline, but in this week’s main event, she faced NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. According to Fightful, there has been internal discussion about changing the title.

NXT New Year’s Evil will take place less than a month before the NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event on Saturday, February 4 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.

Click here for WWE NXT results. Here are some highlights from the opening segment: