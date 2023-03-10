WWE Preparing To Meet With Potential Buyers Soon

WWE officials plan to meet with prospective buyers in April.

According to a new CNBC report, WWE officials will meet with potential buyers for the company next month in preparation for first-round bids.

It was reiterated that there is no guarantee that the company will be sold. There’s no word on who they’ll be meeting with next month, but UFC parent company Endeavor Group Holdings has been reported as the most likely candidate. You can read what their CEO had to say about WWE last month by clicking here. The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia has been mentioned as the next likely bidder.

According to reports, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is looking to sell the company for $9 billion. It has been reported that the company hoped to complete the sale by mid-summer, but it is unclear whether they are still on that timeline.