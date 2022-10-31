WWE RAW Preview for Tonight’s Special Halloween Episode (10/31/22)

WWE RAW will air live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, tonight, with the final red brand build for WWE Crown Jewel.

Brock Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will both make appearances on tonight’s show. Lesnar’s opponent for the Crown Jewel, Bobby Lashley, is scheduled to appear, whereas Reigns’ opponent, Logan Paul, is not currently advertised, but he may still appear.

For those who missed it, spoiler notes for tonight’s RAW Halloween episode can be found by clicking here. The following is the current lineup for tonight:

* A special Halloween edition of the show

* The red brand go-home build for Crown Jewel

* If The Miz doesn’t tell the truth about Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano will expose everything

* Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley appear to promote their Crown Jewel match

* Matt Riddle vs. Otis in a Trick or Street Fight

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appears to promote his Crown Jewel match with Logan Paul