WWE RAW Results – July 25, 2022

We see Miz and Logan Paul fighting in the ring and Paul with a double leg take down. Paul with punches and officials come out to try to separate Miz and Paul but that does not work. Miz gets out of the ring and Paul is held back by many officials in the ring.

Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns makes his way to the ring and he is joined by the Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos, and Paul Heyman.

Roman is handed a microphone by Paul. Roman tells Madison Square Garden to acknowledge him. Roman tells Paul he doesn’t want to do any talking any more.

Paul welcomes everyone to the Island of Relevancy. There is a problem with the mic and Paul says there must be a sound guy from New Jersey. Paul says he is the next one out the door. This honor has been bestowed on him by his tribal chief. We are approaching 700 days of Roman’s title reign. Paul says this plays into the hands of the challenger for the Undisputed title because he likes to piss on everyone’s parade. Paul says he is talking about Brock Lesnar.

Who ruined the Undertaker’s party at Wrestlemania . . . Brock Lesnar. Who took John Cena to suplex city? Brock Lesnar. Now, Brock is going to ruin the party for Roman Reigns. This is why Roman takes this so seriously. He is sick of having Brock’s legacy tied to Roman. When you think of Roman Reigns, you will never have to think of Brock Lesnar again. The Suplexicist is going to remove the demons from Brock. We are sick of Brock riding on the coattails of Roman. It is time for him to go back to slaughter some hogs.

Anything Roman has to do to keep Brock down for the count of ten, Roman Reigns will finally rid himself of Brock Lesnar. That is why Roman has nothing to say tonight. Roman cannot stand the sound of the name Brock Lesnar. After this Saturday night, Brock, you won’t be able to stand at all.

Theory makes his way to the ring.

He says what is so funny to him is that the Bloodline talks a lot but they forgot the most important detail of SummerSlam. I am going to take back my United States Title and I will walk to the ring, cash in my contract, and I will become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

Roman asks Theory if he is going to stop there. If you are going to come into my arena, step in my ring and acknowledge your tribal chief.

Theory gets on the apron and he enters the ring.

Roman tells Jimmy and Jey that Theory is a little nervous. Roman says we like him. Paul says he is alright. Roman says he can appreciate what you are doing, but you have no idea what to do with the briefcase. You need a wise man to counsel you. Roman says he will do it for him tonight. He tells Theory to look around and says that his daddy isn’t here any more. This is my ring. Roman says if Theory keeps messing up, the tribal chief will be his daddy. Roman says he runs the Garden now.

Roman leaves the ring and Jey hits Theory in the back of the head and Theory hits Jey with the briefcase a few times.

We are back and Theory is still in the ring.

We says that was the introduction he truly deserves.

Drew McIntyre interrupts and makes his way to the ring with his sword.

Match Number One: Drew McIntyre versus Theory

Drew with a shoulder tackle and chops. Drew with a chop and a dead lift suplex. Theory with punches. Theory with chops and Drew is not impressed. Drew sends Theory into the turnbuckles and punches Theory. Drew with a suplex throw. Theory with punches in the corner and the referee warns Theory. Theory with an Irish whip and Drew with a clothesline out of the corner. Drew sets for Future Shock and hits it. Drew signals for the Claymore but Theory rolls to the floor. Drew follows and Theory sends Drew into the ringside barrier. Drew hot shots Theory on the announce table.

We are back and Drew with a back breaker and he gets a near fall. Theory sends Drew over the top rope to the floor. Drew beats the count back into the ring and Theory sends Drew into the ring post. Drew is sent into the ring steps. Theory returns to the ring and the referee starts his count. Drew beats the count back in the ring and Theory with a knee. Theory sets for a suplex but Drew blocks it. Drew wth a suplex of his own.Theory with punches and Drew punches back. They go back and forth until Drew gets the advantage and connects with a clohtesline. Drew with a spinebuster for a near fall. Drew sets for a Claymore and Butch,Holland, and Sheamus attack Drew.

The referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Drew McIntyre (by disqualification)

After the match, Sheamus, Butch, and Holland work over Drew but Bobby Lashley comes out and he helps Drew take care of everyone in the ring. Theory gets out of the ring before Theory and Drew do something bad to him.

Match Number Two: Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre versus Sheamus and Theory

Drew chops Theory. Butch and Holland trip Drew and Sheamus kicks him in the corner. Drew with a chop and Sheamus with a uranage back breaker. Sheamus with a kick to Drew and a forearm to the lower back. Drew with chops and punches to Sheamus but Sheamus with forearms of his own. Theory wants to tag in but Sheamus refuses. Drew with a head butt and both men are down. They get back to tehir feet and Lashley tags in and hits a shoulder tackle and back elbow. Lashley with a clothesline into the corner and a shoulder. Lashley sets for a delayed vertical suplex on Sheamus. Lashley gives Theory a flatliner and then he clotheslines Sheamus over the top rope to the floor. Lashley sets for a shoulder tackle on Theory against the ringside barrier and Sheamus with a knee.

Butch is in the ring and he goes to the floor. Holland pulls Drew off the apron and Drew with a head butt. Drew catches Butch and hits an overhead belly-to-belly suplex into Holland. Butch and Holland are sent to the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and Theory with a rear chin lock on Lashley. Theory gets a near fall and returns to the sleeper. Theory with punches and he tags in Sheamus. Sheamus with kicks to Lashley. Sheamus punches Lashley and knocks Drew off the apron. Lashley with a spinebuster and both men are down. Drew tags in and he connects with a clothesline or two followed by an overhead belly-to-belly suplex or two. Drew with a neck breaker and he shakes the ropes. Drew goes for Future Shock but Theory blocks it. Drew with a sit out spinebuster for a near fall. Theory with a kick and Sheamus pulls the rope down and Drew goes to the floor. Lashley makes the tag and hits a spinebuster but Sheamus breaks up the cover with a knee drop.

Drew and Sheamus go over the top rope to the floor. Sheamus with a thumb to the eye and an Air Raid Crash on the floor. Theory signals that it is over and he gets Lashley up for A Town Down but Dolph Ziggler is at ringside and Lashley escapes and applies the full nelson and Theory taps out.

Winners: Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley

Theory turns around on the stage and is hit with a double super kick from the Usos.

Roman and Paul come out to see what happened. Roman tells Theory that he needs to bring the briefcase on Saturday.

We have a Rey Mysterio video package.

We see Rey Mysteiro arriving at the building earlier today with Dominik. They are joined by Aaliyah and Angie.

We are back with the mysterious video package.

Dolph Ziggler walks in the back and Kevin Patrick asks him why is he targeting Theory. Dolph says that Theory needs to be taught a lesson. He has accomplished so much.

AJ says he can appreciate what Dolph is doing out there.

Chad Gable Shooooshes AJ. Chad says that you are jealous that Theory has accomplished so much more than you by that age. Gable says the Alpha Academy will beat the jealousy out of Dolph and AJ.

AJ accepts the challenge.

Rey Mysterio makes his way to the ring with Dominik.

We see everyone in the back partying as they watch on MONITOR.

Rey says this is special. He wants to give a little back story. He says he was 14 years old when he had his first match. He never thought he would perfrom in a WWE ring, travel the world, make money, and create legendary rivals for each of you to enjoy. Rey says guys his size back then weren’t part of the business. Rey says he broke that stereotype of what a Superstar should look like. As a smaller guy and a damn proud Latino. I because World Champion at Wrestlemania 22. I made a lot of friends along the way. People he wants to thank for paving his career.

He mentions Dean Malenko, Konnan, Batista, Kurt Angle, Edge, and Eddie Guerrero. Rey tells Eddie he loves him and misses him every day. Rey says he knows that Eddie is always watching over him. Tonight, I stand before you truly humbled and appreciate all of the love and support you have given me for the last 20 years. Rey says to be able to do this with his family, it means so much more. Rey tells Angie and Aaliyah that he thanks them for always being there and he loves them. Rey tells Dom he is proud of him. He says he is proud of the man that Dom has become and he knows that Dom will be representing the Mysterio legacy to the fullest.

Rey thanks everyone for accepting him and for twenty of the dopest and most awesome years.

Rey says he saved the best for last. Rey says he wants to thank everyone in the building. He says he could have been any place in the world, but he is in the legendary and iconic Madison Square Garden. Rey says he loves everyone.

Rey addresses the crowd in Spanish.

Finn Balor makes his way through the crowd and so does Damian Priest.

Match Number Three: Finn Balor and Damian Priest versus Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Balor chops Dominik in the corner and Irish whips Dominik and hits an elbow. Rey tags in and kicks Balor. Balor with a kick and he tries for a sunset flip but you don’t sunset flip Rey so he rolls through and kicks Balor. Rey with a kick and Dominik tags in and they hit a double side Russian leg sweep and Dominik power bombs Rey onto Balor for a near fall. Rey punches Balor in the corner. Rey does some Eddie shimmy and Balor with an Irish whip and Rey hits the turnbuckle shoulder first and goes down. Priest tags in and punches Rey. Priest with an Irish whip and an elbow into the corner. Priest with a power bomb for a near fall. Priest with a punch and Balor tags in.

Balor with a kick to Rey. Balor with a reverse chin lock on Rey. Rey with an enzuigiri and Dominik tags in and hits a cross body for a near fall. Dominik with a knee and he hits a springboard wrist lock take down. Dominik drop kicks Balor to the floor and hits a suicide dive on Priest but Priest catches Dominik and sends Dominik into the ringside barrier.

We are back and Balor keeps Dominik from making the tag. Both men are down. Rey and Priest tag in and Rey with a drop kick to the knee and a quebrada. Rey is sent to the apron and he kicks Priest. Rey with a seated splash for a near fall. Rey with a kick but Priest with a boot to Rey and Priest gets a near fall. Priest gets Rey up for Splash Mountain but Rey counters with a rana. Priest is sent into the ropes and Balor tags in and kicks Rey. Balor with a drop kick and coup de grace that Dominik breaks up. Dominik is sent to the floor. Priest gets a chair and gives it to Balor.

Priest distracts the referee and Balor tosses the chair to Rey but Dominik distract the referee. Rey hits Balor with the chair and then he falls to the mat. The referee sees Balor with the chair. Rey sends Balor and Priest into the ropes for a double 619. Rey with a frog splash for the three count.

Winners: Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

We take a look at the ESPY Awards.

Bianca Belair walks in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back in the party room and Rey and Dominik enter.

Rey takes a shot of tequila and then he gets a present from Aaliyah and it is his gear from Halloween Havoc 1997.

Rhea Ripley enters the room and Aaliyah tells Rhea to get out of here and Rhea pie faces Aaliyah.

Rey and Dominik are attacked from behind by Finn and Damian.

Priest power bombs Rey through a table.

Raw Women’s Champion BIanca Belair makes her way to the ring. We have a video package.

Before Bianca can speak, Becky Lynch makes her way to the ring.

Bianca says that we know that Becky has the Biggest mouth and she will let her finish. Bianca mentions all of the things that she is the EST of.

Becky punches Bianca and Bianca with a double leg take down. Becky with a double leg take down and punches. Becky with punches and BIanca with punches as well. Becky has a uranage blocked and Bianca gets Becky up for a KOD but Becky gets to the apron. Becky pulls Bianca over the top rope by the hair and then Becky sends Bianca into the ring post. They fight to the announce table.

Officials come out to separate them.

We see what happened two weeks ago when Alexa Bliss pinned Nikki A.S.H. in a tag match.

Sarah is in the back with Alexa Bliss. Sarah asks what is next for Alexa. She does not mind facing Doudrop and she wonders why they worry about her spending time with Lilly. Alexa tell Becky and Bianca that whoever wins at SummerSlam, they better watch their backs. I am claiming my spot at the top of the division.

We are back and Rey is being checked out and THE Judgment Day show up and Rhea hits Rey while Dominik holds off Priest and Balor.

Match Number Four: Alexa Bliss versus Doudrop (with Nikki A.S.H.)

Nikki tries to distract Nikki and she gets on the apron. Nikki grabs Lilly and Doudrop with a cross body for a near fall. Doudrop with a forearm to the back followed by a splash in the corner. Doudrop works on the arm and connects with an uppercut and head butt to the arm. Doudrop with a suplex and she gets a near fall. Doudrop with a cobra clutch on Bliss. Bliss with punches but Doudrop with a short arm clothesline for a near fall. Doudrop with punches. Doudrop with a shoulder in the corner. Doudrop misses a splash when Bliss moves. Bliss with a drop toe hold and kicks to the arm. Alexa with a punch and knee to the head followed by a drop kick for a near fall.

Doudrop runs Bliss into the corner but Doudrop misses a shoulder when Alexa moves. Alexa goes up top and Nikki trips Alexa. Doudrop gets Alexa up and Alexa with a tornado DDT for the three count.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

AJ Styles and Logan Paul are in the back and AJ says that if Logan needs anything, he can contact him. He might not like Logan, but he likes Miz less. He tells Logan to shut up Miz at SummerSlam.

Logan Paul makes his way to the ring.

Logan points out that they are in Madison Square Garden and he says his brother will be fighting here next weekend. Today is tonight and tonight is Raw and the debut of Impaulsive TV. He says it is like MiZTV but people watch. He tells Miz he wants to finish what they started earlier. He tells Miz to come out to the ring.

Paul says he is surprised at Miz because this is his MO to be in the spotlight. Logan tells Miz to come out with his little tiny balls.

Maryse’s music plays and she makes her way to the ring. Maryse says she does not appreciate Logan talking that way about her show that airs after Raw. She says yo don’t talk about her kids. Maryse says you don’t talk about her man’s genitals.

Maryse tells Logan that the average size of a man’s testicles is between 1.8 and 2 inches and his fall into that category.

Miz comes to the ring.

Miz says this is about them at SummerSlam. Miz says he gave Logan everything. If it wasn’f for what I taught you, you wouldn’t be back in the WWE. You owe everything to me. Miz says he taught Logan everything he knows but Miz did not teach Logan everything he knows.

Logan says all Miz does is talk. He says that he knew that Miz had tiny balls, and Maryse slaps the mic away. Logan says that Maryse has bigger balls than her husband.

Ciampa attacks Logan and Logan with punches. Miz grabs Paul and Logan with punches. Ciampa punches Logan. Logan with a double leg take down and punches. Ciampa and Miz with punches to Logan. Ciampa holds Logan for Miz and Miz with a Skull Crushing Finale.

We go to Kevin Patrick, who is with the Street Profits and the Usos. He also has Jeff Jarrett with him.

Kevin asks Jeff about the match on Saturday.

Ford says they are going to give the Usos a preview of what is going to happen at SummerSlam.

They push each other and Jarrett tells them to shut up. He says if anyone gets out of line tonight, he will remember it on Saturday.

Chad says he is disappointed at New York. You do not boo an Olympian or someone with a Master’s Degree who did it wtih a 4.0 GPA. You chose to live on this putrid island, not him. An island that is about to end up at the bottom of the ocean after collapsing under the weight of human garbage. Chad says he despises AJ and Ziggler. Two guys thrown together. He says it reminds him of the New York Knicks.

Match Number Five: AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler versus Chad Gable and Otis

Ziggler and Gable start things off and Gable with a take down but Ziggler with a front face lock and drop kick. AJ tags in and he kicks Gable and connects with a forearm. AJ with a Phenomenal drop kick and Gable goes to the floor. AJ with a pescado onto Gable.

We are back and Otis and Chad with a double back body drop for a near fall. We see footage of what Otis did to AJ during the commercial break. Otis goes for a belly-to-back suplex but AJ lands on his feet and he tries for a sunset flip but Otis does not go over. Ziggler tags in and connects with a knee. Otis with a back elbow. Gable tags in and he hits an exploder. Gable goes for Chaos Theory but does not hold on to it. Gable pulls Ziggler into the corner and goes up top for a moonsault. Gable misses and lands on his feet. Ziggler with a super kick for a near fall. Otis catches AJ and Ziggler with a super kick. AJ with a pele kick. Ziggler with Zig Zag for the three count.

Winners: Dolph Ziggler and AJ Styles

Rey and Dominik Mysterio versus THE Judgement Day in a No Disqualification Match has been made official for SummerSlam.

Match Number Six: Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman) versus Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, and Riddle

Jimmy and Dawkins start thing soff and Jimmy with a back elbow but Dawkins with a back elbow. Ford tags in and hits a drop kick for a near fall. Jey tags in and hits a forearm in the corner. Jey chokes Ford in the ropes and Roman chokes Ford while the referee is pre-occupied. Jey with an Irish whip and Ford floats over and hits a drop kick. Riddle tags in and he kicks Jey in the midsection and punches him. Riddle with more kicks in the corner. Jimmy tries to get involved but Riddle drops down and Jimmy goes to the floor. Ford tags in and hits a flip dive.

We are back and Jey with a belly-to-back suplex to Riddle. Jey kicks Riddle in the corner and then Jimmy joins in. Roman is offered a chance to get into the match and he is tagged in. Roman sends Riddle into the turnbuckles and connects with NeverEnding Story followed by a flying clothesline. Roman with a suplex for a near fall. Roman works on the arm and Jey tags in. Jey with a punch to the midsection. Jey with a punch to Riddle. Jey misses a splash into the corner and hits the ring post. Ford tags in and he kicks Jey and Ford leaps over Jey and punches Jimmy. Ford with a clothesline. Ford with kicks and Roman tags in. Ford with a belly-to-back suplex to Jey but Roman with a uranage for a near fall.

Roman punches Ford in the corner. Jimmy tags in and he chops Ford while Roman holds Ford. The referee stops Jimmy after seeing Ford bleeding. Jimmy with punches and a diving head butt for a near fall. Jimmy with a back breaker and Jimmy with a forearm off the turnbuckles for a near fall.

We are back and Jimmy sends Ford to the mat. Ford is choked in the ropes. Roman with a Drive By to Ford. Roman sends Ford into the turnbuckles and Roman with punches to Ford. Roman sets for a Superman punch and he punches Dawkins. Ford with a blockbuster and both men are down. Riddle tags in and so does Jimmy. Riddle with a Pele kick to Jimmy. Riddle with a knee to Jey and an Exploder to Jimmy. Riddle with an exploder to Jey followed by back sentons to Jimmy and Jey. Riddle with an IEDDT set up but Jey makes the save. Riddle with a twisting Asai Moonsault onto Jimmy and Jey. Roman makes the blind tag and Riddle with a power slam to Jey. Roman with a Superman punch and the cover is broken up.

Ford with a pescado to Jey and Jimmy with a suicide dive to Ford. Dawkins sends Jimmy and Jey over the ringside barrier. Roman sends Dawkins into the announce table and ring steps. Riddle with an IEDDT to Roman. Riddle looks around for the RKO and he punches the math. Roman pushes Riddle away on an RKO attempt and Roman with a spear for the three count.

Winners: Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso

As the Usos and Roman head to the back, Seth Rollins makes his way to the ring to clothesline Riddle and sends him to the floor. Rollins moves the ring steps and he hits Riddle with them. Riddle with Black Out on the floor. Rollins puts Riddle’s head in the gap in the steps and hits Black Out.

Credit: Richard Trionfo of PWInsider.com