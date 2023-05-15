WWE RAW Spoilers For Tonight (5/15/2023), Battle Royal Names Revealed, More

WWE has announced a battle royal to determine the number one contender for GUNTHER’s Intercontinental Championship. The winner will compete against GUNTHER in Saudi Arabia at WWE Night of Champions. If you want to know who is expected to win the battle royal, click here.

WWE has not yet revealed who will participate in the battle royal, but Twitter insider @BoozerRasslin has revealed the names. The names are Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Akira Tozawa, The Viking Raiders, Alpha Academy, Maximum Male Models, Elias, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, JD McDonaugh, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, Xion Quinn, Von Wagner, Apollo Crews, Matt Riddle, and Mustafa Ali.

The Judgment Day are scheduled to open the show, and they will be followed by a video package for JD McDonagh.

WWE has officially announced the following for tonight’s show in addition to the battle royal:

* Cody Rhodes will respond to Brock Lesnar’s challenge for Night of Champions

* Becky Lynch will address Trish Stratus

* Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville vs. Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

Remember that there are still a few hours before the show, so plans are still subject to change.