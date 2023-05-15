Spoiler: WWE Making Plans To Introduce A New Member Of The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day will kick off WWE RAW tonight with a segment featuring Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, which will lead to a match later in the show, according to Twitter insider @BoozerRasslin.

Following the opening segment, WWE intends to show a video package for JD McDonagh, a former NXT star who appears to be highly regarded by management. This will be the first hint that he will be joining the faction.

McDonagh is also scheduled to compete in the battle royal that will determine GUNTHER’s next challenger for the Intercontinental Title.

The following is officially announced for WWE RAW tonight:

* Cody Rhodes will respond to Brock Lesnar

* Becky Lynch will address Trish Stratus

* Battle Royal to determine IC Title number 1 contender

* Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville vs. Women’s Tag Champions Liv Morga & Raquel Rodriguez