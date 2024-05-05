GUNTHER Looks Back On His Record-Breaking WWE Intercontinental Title Reign

WWE star “The Ring General” GUNTHER spoke with Gorilla Position on a number of topics including his record-breaking 666-day Intercontinental Title reign.

GUNTHER said, “It feels very good. Looking back at it now, I’m very happy with how everything worked out. I think they gave me the freedom with it to do it my way, to a certain degree, and I’m very happy … people really found a liking in that — how I go about what I do in the ring and how I carry myself and how I carried the championship.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.