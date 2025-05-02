WWE Announces Ticket On-Sale Dates For Money In The Bank & Worlds Collide

WWE issued the following:

MONEY IN THE BANK® & WORLDS COLLIDE® INDIVIDUAL TICKETS ON SALE WEDNESDAY, MAY 7

Tickets On Sale Wednesday, May 7 at 11am ET/8am PT

Exclusive Money In The Bank Presale Offer for Cash App Users Begins Monday, May 5 at 11am ET/8am PT

General Presale Access for Both Events Begins Tuesday, May 6 at 11am ET/8am PT

May 2, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that individual tickets for Money In The Bank and Worlds Collide – both taking place in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 7 – go on sale starting Wednesday, May 7 at 11am ET/8am PT via Ticketmaster.com.

General presale for individual Money In The Bank and Worlds Collide tickets will begin Tuesday, May 6 at 11am ET/8am PT. Fans can now register for the presale by visiting https://www.wwe.com/presale-registration-wwe-la-2025. Additionally, an exclusive Money In The Bank presale offer for Cash App users will begin Monday, May 5 at 11am ET/8am PT, allowing customers to use the unique card number on their Cash App Card to receive first access to individual tickets.

On June 7, Worlds Collide takes place at noon PT from the Kia Forum and Money In The Bank begins at 4pm PT from the brand-new Intuit Dome. Combo tickets can still be purchased by visiting http://wwe.com/LA.

Money In The Bank Priority Passes are now available from On Location, the Official Fan Hospitality Partner of WWE. These exclusive packages offer unparalleled access to every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and much more. To buy now, please visit http://onlocationexp.com/mitb.

