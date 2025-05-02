Longtime WWE Broadcaster Released Amid Staff Cuts

WWE digital and broadcast personality Ryan Pappolla was among those affected by this week’s staff cuts, according to a report from PWInsider.com. The cuts, which took place on Thursday, May 1st, were part of broader structural changes under TKO Group Holdings.

Pappolla’s release marks the end of a decade-long tenure with WWE, during which he transitioned from intern to one of the company’s most recognizable digital hosts. He was described in the report as being “very much liked within the company walls,” with many colleagues praising his professionalism and versatility.

Pappolla began his WWE journey working in editorial before making the jump to on-air roles, where he hosted “WWE Now” and became a co-host on the fan-favorite digital panel series “WWE’s The Bump.” In recent years, he also played a key role in WWE’s Twitch content, leading broadcasts such as “WWE Vault Watchalongs” and “Raw Sidecasts.”

Despite his positive reputation and diverse contributions to WWE media, Pappolla was included in the recent wave of staff reductions. The decision reflects ongoing restructuring and consolidation efforts under the TKO umbrella, which oversees both WWE and UFC operations.

