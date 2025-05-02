WWE SmackDown Results – May 2, 2025

WWE SmackDown returns live tonight from the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

As always, “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” narrated by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque gets things started.

We then shoot inside the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, IA., where Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to this week’s show. We see various Superstar arrival shots backstage, including Randy Orton, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Carmelo Hayes & The Miz, as well as Damian Priest.

LA Knight vs. Damian Priest

Priest walks by Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu and starts a fight. LA Knight walks by after this takes place, and the camera follows “The Mega Star” as he heads all the way through the curtain and down to the ring to open up the show inside the arena.

Knight gets on the mic and talks about asking for his rematch, and instead getting a number one contender’s match. Knight talks about Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu interfering in his match last week. He blames Damian Priest for Sikoa and Fatu interfering.

Damian Priest makes his way out and says last week was about Drew McIntyre and that’s why he came out and attacked Drew McIntyre. Knight tells Priest he picked the wrong time to do that and the bell rang because of Priest. Priest says he saved Knight because McIntyre would have Claymore’d him and pinned him.

Knight says just because it happened to Priest, that Priest should not put that on Knight. Knight tells Priest to not let his failures be Knight’s failure. Priest points out that Knight lost his title at WrestleMania. Knight says he isn’t the number one contender because of Priest.

Priest tells him it’s all his fault and if he got his head out of his ass he would still be champion. Knight says they’re cool but if Priest keeps talking like this then it’ll be trouble. Priest says they should have their match now. That appears to be exactly what’s about to happen, as the show heads into a brief pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Priest and Knight are already in the ring and the match is already in progress, with Knight in the offensive lead and working over the left arm of Priest.

Refresh this page often for the latest WWE SmackDown results!