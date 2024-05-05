Cody Rhodes Believes Dustin Deserves To Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes recently appeared on an episode of the Cheap Heat podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including if there is more to the story after his AEW match with his brother Dustin Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes said, “It’d be hard to do more. I mean, he lost like half his bodyweight in blood in the one match we did have.”

On how Dustin Rhodes deserves to be in the WWE Hall of Fame:

“He obviously deserves to be in the Hall of Fame.” “He meets the criteria to do so … I would work on that speech endlessly if given the opportunity. Somebody who deserves it from a wrestling perspective, but the thing I am most proud of him about, and forever will be, was so many people in the entertainment industry can’t get clean when they have these demons … they get kinda clean, they yo-yo, they go back and forth. Never was there a better example of somebody who just cut it all off. Cut out all that negativity and found this whole new chapter … Even though he’s my older brother, I’m very proud of him.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.