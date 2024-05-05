Baron Corbin Reacts To Fans Chanting His Name In France

WWE star Baron Corbin did not appear at Backlash: France, but fans were still chanting for him and he took notice. Corbin took to his official Twitter (X) account and reacted to the cheers he was getting from the fans in France despite not being there.

According to Corbin, he heard the chants from the crowd and he plans on being in France the next time the company holds a show there as the last time they were in the country with him, the crowd gave him a hero’s welcome.

Corbin said, “I hear everyone in France chanting my name from fl. I wish I was there in person to experience it again, It was the coolest night of my career! My people for life!!! Keep sending me videos! Next time I will be there and we will make the walls crumble!!”

You can check out Corbin’s post below.