Frankie Kazarian Wants AJ Styles Dream Match For TNA World Title

Just one night after defeating Mike Santana to become the new TNA World Champion on a live episode of Impact, Frankie Kazarian is already eyeing what could be one of the biggest matches of his career — a title defense against the retiring AJ Styles.

Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Kazarian was asked whether the idea of facing Styles in a championship showdown excites him. His answer was immediate.

“Absolutely excites me,” Kazarian said. He confirmed that both he and Styles have publicly expressed interest in making the dream match happen. “I think AJ and myself have both put it out there over the last few months — he’s ready to go, I’m ready to go.”

But despite the mutual enthusiasm, the match isn’t official just yet.

“We just basically need one or two guys to sign off on it,” Kazarian revealed.

Kazarian reiterated that everyone involved wants the bout — especially the fans.

“I know AJ wants this to happen. I want it to happen. More importantly, the fans want it to happen. And that’s what we’re in the business of — giving the fans what they want. Giving them what they want one more time, because AJ is hanging it up.”

With Styles approaching the end of his legendary career, Kazarian said that holding the TNA World Championship elevates the stakes even higher.

“AJ — there’s nobody I respect more. There’s nobody I’m a bigger fan of. And with his history with this company, and me now being the guy here, the stakes just went up. This match could mean even more than it would have before.”

Kazarian closed with one final push to get the deal done.

“We’re waiting on one guy to sign off. And I hope that guy does sign off on it. Because that would be a great button on not only both of our careers, but our friendship.”

If approved, Kazarian vs. Styles — with the TNA World Championship on the line — could be one of the most emotional and historic matches in company history.