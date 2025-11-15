Report: Cora Jade-Related Tweets Hit With Incorrect DMCA Takedowns

A wave of Twitter/X users have reported receiving DMCA takedown notices this week over posts involving former WWE star Cora Jade, with several claiming the copyright complaints were wrongfully issued.

According to multiple users, the notices alleged that their posts contained copyrighted material owned by Cora Jade — even when the images were standard wrestling photos taken during her WWE tenure.

User @MeltzerSaidWhat publicly addressed the situation, advising fans to dispute improper takedowns: “If you got a DMCA notice from Cora Jade, dispute it and file a counter-notice. Unless you posted photos from her OnlyFans, she cannot have random wrestling photos of herself removed that are owned by WWE or the individual photographer themselves. You can DM me if you need help.”

If you got a DMCA notice from Cora Jade, dispute it and file a counter-notice. Unless you posted photos from her OnlyFans, she cannot have random wrestling photos of herself removed that are owned by WWE or the individual photographer themselves. You can DM me if you need help. pic.twitter.com/JivXULuWXk — Meltzer Said What? (@MeltzerSaidWhat) November 14, 2025

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful also commented on the issue, noting that automated copyright protection services may be responsible for the overly broad DMCA claims. “Hey wrestlers, when you hire copyright companies to protect your paywalled stuff, make sure they don’t flag the posts your publicist sent us. Most of them just use bots to do the work.”

Sapp added that the notices appear to be coming from a third-party company: “It’s specifically from a copyright protection company called ‘Content Armour.’ They claimed that ALL of these tweets featured stuff from either her Onlyfans, IG, or Tiktok. Ours were from TMZ, provided by TMZ. If you get one of these, dispute it if it wasn’t copyrighted.”

So far, Cora Jade has not commented publicly on the situation. The incident highlights a growing issue in wrestling and influencer spaces, where automated copyright enforcement bots often misidentify legitimate media as paywalled content, resulting in false takedown requests.

If the situation develops further or if official statements are released, we’ll provide updates.