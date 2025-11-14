Report: WWE SmackDown Set To Return To Three-Hour Format In 2026

WWE SmackDown is reportedly heading back to a three-hour format beginning in early 2026, according to a new report from WrestleVotes.

The account shared the update on social media, stating that WWE and USA Network have agreed to re-expand the blue brand starting with the January 2, 2026 episode, which will take place at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY.

“According to sources, WWE and USA Network have decided to move SmackDown back to three hours, beginning with the January 2nd show from Buffalo, NY,” the report stated.

This change marks a surprisingly fast return to the longer runtime. SmackDown previously expanded to three hours from January 3, 2025 through June 2025 as a temporary measure to help USA Network recoup advertising revenue after Monday Night Raw moved from USA to Netflix starting January 2025.

The brand reverted to its traditional two-hour format on July 4, 2025, but that shift now appears to have been short-lived, with another extension coming just six months later.

The first three-hour run was met with divided opinions. Many fans appreciated the added time for mid-card talent, tag teams, and story development, while others argued the show felt too long, too slow, and too bloated with commercial breaks.

The change also arrives at a time when WWE is adjusting its flagship programming formats: Raw switched to a flexible two-hour structure on Netflix after being three hours long since 2012. SmackDown, meanwhile, is poised to go in the opposite direction beginning in 2026.

With SmackDown consistently performing as one of WWE’s strongest weekly shows — and the USA Network eager for more ad inventory — the return to three hours appears to be a strategic business move, though how fans will react this time remains to be seen.