WWE Hall Of Famer On Eric Bischoff Downplaying ECW’s Influence On Pro Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including fellow WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff downplaying ECW’s influence in the pro wrestling industry.

Ray said, “He brought up how he revolutionized cruiserweight wrestling by creating the cruiserweight division. I’m like, ‘Eric, you stole Mysterio, Psychosis, and … Juvi and Eddie and Dean.’ I’m like, ‘You stole them from ECW.’ They created a buzz in ECW, and then you were able to offer them money that we couldn’t. He’s like, ‘I created a whole freaking division, screw you!’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, you created a division. We didn’t have to create a division.’ They were just wrestlers who wrestled in our company.”

On how Bischoff nearly putting WWE out of business:

“I don’t care how, I don’t care why, he almost did it. Nobody else in the wrestling world almost put Vince McMahon and the WWE out of business. So he must have been doing something right. Right place, right time, right talent, right stories, right characters, right check book. Doesn’t matter.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.