WWE RAW Viewership and Rating Report for 9/26/22

The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE RAW were mixed. The episode drew an average of 1.674 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, down from 1.593 million viewers last week.

The average rating in the 18-49 demo was 0.45, equal to 0.45 last week. The show competed with Monday Night Football on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2. The game had over 19 million viewers on average and a 5.00 key demo rating.

The 18-49 demo had 0.45 in hour one, 0.47 in hour two, and 0.43 in hour three. Last week, it was 0.46 in the first hour, 0.46 in the second hour, and 0.42 in the third hour. The hourly viewership breakdown is as follows:

* Hour 1 (8 pm): 1.728 million – last week: 1.709

* Hour 2 (9 pm): 1.751 million – last week: 1.623

* Hour 3 (10 pm): 1.543 million – last week: 1.449

Last week, the show competed against Monday Night Football, which was dominated by two games on ABC and ESPN. Last week’s total viewership was the lowest since July 4th.

Raw was ranked #6 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, down from #5 the previous week.