WWE Registers Trademark For Top RAW Star’s Ring Name

WWE has secured the trademark rights to Bobby Lashley’s name.

The company applied for the term on March 9 with The United States Patent and Trademark Office under the entertainment services classification. The following is the description:

“Mark For: Bobby Lashley trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

Lashley is in his second run with WWE, during which he has been elevated to the status of a top star on the red brand, where he has held the Intercontinental and United States Championships. He also held the WWE Championship twice.

Despite Wyatt being sidelined with an injury, Lashley is still scheduled to wrestle him at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.