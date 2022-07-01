WWE Reveals John Cena “Legacy” Championship Title Belt (Video)

The creation of a “legacy” John Cena championship title was announced during the June 29th, 2022 edition of WWE’s The Bump.

Below is a video clip showing the title being revealed.

Here is your FIRST LOOK at the @JohnCena Legacy Title! Only 500 made! It'll be available for pre-order from @WWEShop at the end of July! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/NsSAgbU7EW — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2022

