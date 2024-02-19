WWE Road To WrestleMania Live Event Results From Fresno, CA 2/18/2024

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Road To WrestleMania live event at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Results are courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:
* LA Knight defeats Solo Sikoa (with Jimmy Uso)
MVP offers $10K to anyone who can take OMOS off of his feet. The challenge is answered by Akira Tozawa, who is unsuccessful.
* OMOS (with MVP) defeats Akira Tozawa
* Nia Jax defeats Maxxine DuPri
* WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Chad Gable defeats champion GUNTHER Via DQ Due to Interference
* Six-Man Tag Match: Chad Gable & The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) defeat The Imperium (GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, & Giovanni Vinci)
* Michin (w/Zelina Vega) defeats Asuka (w/Kairi Sane)
* Carlito defeats Austin Theory
NOTE: R Truth comes to ringside and tags himself into the match, distracting Theory, who is pinned by Carlito.
Steel Cage Match: Cody Rhodes defeats Shinsuke Nakamura