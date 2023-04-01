WWE Set To Break Several Records During WrestleMania 39

WWE WrestleMania weekend has arrived, and the company will hold two nights of action at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. It’s going to be a big show for the business side as well as the product.

At the show, the company plans to set a number of records. For WrestleMania 39, WWE has already sold more tickets than it did for WrestleMania 38 last year.

As was previously mentioned, Craig Stimmel, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Sales & Partnerships for WWE, revealed that the event had generated a record-breaking $20 million in sponsorship revenue.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, several records will be broken during Mania, including the most merchandise sales and sponsorship income. This is because Mania is broadcast on Peacock, a streaming service that has expanded over the past year.

The WrestleMania 39 stage set can be seen by clicking here.