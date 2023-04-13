WWE Set To Start Moving Into New Headquarters Next Week

WWE is undergoing many changes, beginning with the relocation of its corporate headquarters, which had been planned for years but had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first wave of employees was supposed to move into the new building in March, but that date was postponed. More than 800 workers can be accommodated in the 400,000 square foot building.

Another change will occur when the Endeavor Group completes its official acquisition of WWE later this year with the intention of merging it with the UFC to create a new company. The corporate positions held by Vince McMahon, WWE CEO Nick Khan, and UFC President Dana White will all remain unchanged.

The relocation from Titan Towers to the new headquarters in the heart of Stamford, Connecticut, is scheduled to take place next week, according to PWInsider.com.

The report added, “Undeterred by the announced acquisition of the company by Endeavor, the plan is to have every division under one roof in the new HQ by the end of the year, if not sooner.”

Michael Monteforte, the corporate trainer for WWE, recently published a picture showcasing the brand-new structure which you can view above and the full picture by clicking here.