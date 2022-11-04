WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (11/4/22)

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be the Crown Jewel go-home show, with the final build for tomorrow’s big event.

SmackDown was taped last Friday from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO; full spoilers can be found by clicking here.

WWE has only announced three matches for the event: LA Knight vs. Ricochet, Sonya Deville vs. Liv Morgan in a No DQ match, and GUNTHER defending his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Rey Mysterio.

The non-spoiler match schedule for tonight is as follows:

* Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville in a No DQ match as the opener

* LA Knight vs. Ricochet

* Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya

* Braun Strowman vs. 5 local enhancement wrestlers

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Rey Mysterio in the main event

* Appearances by Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, The New Day, Ridge Holland and Butch, MVP, others

Here is a promo for the show: