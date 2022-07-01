WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (7/1/22)

Tonight, WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona for the Money In the Bank go-home episode.

WWE hasn’t revealed any matches for tonight’s programme, but they have confirmed that everyone who competed in the MITB Ladder Match—including the RAW Superstars—will be present.

Kevin Owens was scheduled to compete in the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match on Monday’s RAW, he reportedly missed the program due to a minor injury. Currently confirmed for the 7-man MITB Ladder Match are Rollins, Riddle, Omos, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Sami Zayn. Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Shotzi, Liv Morgan, and Lacey Evans are scheduled to compete in the 7-woman MITB match.

A follow-up to The Viking Raiders’ return from last week’s show, in which they took out The New Day and Shanky, will likely be featured on tonight’s SmackDown. Additional follow-ups to Max Dupri’s Maximum Male Models revelation and Pat McAfee’s SummerSlam challenge to Happy Baron Corbin are also scheduled. Since a few weeks ago, Dupri has been hinting at the introduction of his first clients, but he keeps holding off since Adam Pearce hasn’t given him the right working conditions.

For tonight’s show, the venue is advertising Riddle vs. Seth Rollins, which, if it happens at all, will probably be the dark main event.

For what it’s worth, neither Brock Lesnar nor Roman Reigns, the undisputed WWE Universal Champion, are included on the SmackDown schedule for tonight.

Two Matches Revealed For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Updated Preview

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more. Here is a promo for tonight’s show: