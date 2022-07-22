WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (7/22/22) – Brock Lesnar Returns

Tonight, SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from the TD Garden in Boston, MA, as part of the Road to WWE SummerSlam.

While Roman Reigns, the undisputed WWE Universal Champion, has not been publicly advertised as of the time of this writing, Brock Lesnar is set to appear on tonight’s SmackDown.

The following was previously written by WWE regarding Lesnar appearance, “The Beast is Back! After laying waste to The Alpha Academy on the chaotic July 11 edition of Raw, Brock Lesnar will return to SmackDown next week en route to his Last Man Standing Match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. What will happen when The Beast once again steps into the crosshairs of The Bloodline? Find out next Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!”

While RAW’s The Street Profits will face off against the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in what may be the dark main event, the WWE website has RAW Superstar Riddle advertised to make an appearance.

The following line-up has been announced by WWE for tonight:

– Brock Lesnar returns to SmackDown

– Ronda Rousey comes face-to-face with SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan

– Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser

– Maxxine Dupri debuts as Maximum Male Models reveal their 2022 Beachwear Collection

Here is a promo for the episode: