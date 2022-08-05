WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (8/5/22)

Tonight, WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, for the post-SummerSlam episode.

As of the time of writing, WWE has not revealed any matches or segments for tonight’s SmackDown, but it appears like the buildup to Clash at The Castle will start as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre are both advertised on the WWE Events website.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Theory, and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley are all featured on the WWE Events website. Along with appearances by Reigns, The Usos, McIntyre, Sheamus, Natalya, Sami Zayn, Ricochet, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, the arena has Lashley vs. Theory in the expected dark main event advertised.

Here is a promo for tonight’s show: