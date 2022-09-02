WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/2/22)

The WWE Clash at The Castle go-home episode of SmackDown on FOX was taped last Friday from Detroit, Michigan’s Little Caesars Arena. You can access the complete spoilers from the taping by clicking here.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have his Two-Year Championship Celebration on SmackDown, which will be hosted by Sami Zayn and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. This will be the main event of the show. The blue brand in-ring debut of Karrion Kross, a “Final Judgment” segment for Ronda Rousey with Adam Pearce, and even more are all scheduled to take place on tonight’s show.

Here is the full non-spoiler match and segment listing for tonight’s SmackDown:

– Karrion Kross makes in-ring debut vs. Drew Gulak

– Ronda Rousey’s “Final Judgment” segment with Adam Pearce

– Hit Row vs. Maximum Male Models

– Happy Baron Corbin issues an open challenge

– Butch vs. Ludwig Kaiser

– Viking Rules Match: The Viking Raiders vs. The New Day

– Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos host the Two Year Championship Celebration for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

– Plus appearances by The Street Profits, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Drew McIntyre, and others

Here is a promo for the episode: