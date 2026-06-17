WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 6/12/2026

According to WrestleNomics, the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network, which aired last Friday night, drew an average of 1.038 million viewers and a 0.20 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This viewership marks a 4.68% decline from the previous week’s audience of 1.089 million, and the rating has dropped by 16.67% from the prior week’s rating of 0.24 in the same demographic. Notably, this rating ties the show’s all-time low, set on Halloween 2025. Additionally, the total audience for this episode is the lowest in five months, since the January 23 episode, which had 943,000 viewers.

Currently, WWE SmackDown holds an average rating of 0.292 in the 18-49 demographic and an average viewership of 1.231 million. In comparison, the same time period in 2025 recorded a higher rating of 0.441 and an average of 1.504 million viewers.

The episode was headlined by “The Megastar” LA Knight, Finn Bálor, The Bloodline’s “Main Event” Jey Uso, and Royce Keys competing against each other in a King of the Ring Tournament Fatal 4-Way First Round Match.