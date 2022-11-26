WWE SmackDown World Cup Finals Now Official, Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet Set For Next Week

The WWE SmackDown on FOX World Cup Tournament finals is now official.

Santos Escobar defeated Butch in a semi-finals match on Friday night’s Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown, thanks to distractions by Legado del Fantasma. Ricochet defeated Braun Strowman to advance on SmackDown, thanks to an assist from Imperium.

Escobar vs. Ricochet will now take place as the World Cup finals on SmackDown next Friday at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY, live on SmackDown. The World Cup trophy and a future match against WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER await the winner.

Ricochet defeated Mustafa Ali in the first round of the tournament, while Escobar defeated Shinsuke Nakamura. Butch also knocked out Sami Zayn in the first round, while Strowman knocked out Jinder Mahal.

Click here for complete SmackDown results. Several highlights from the tournament matches at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island are included below: