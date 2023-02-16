WWE Star Reacts to Goldberg Being ‘Disgusted’ by Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance

WWE star MVP took to Twitter to respond to Goldberg’s podcast comments about being ‘disgusted’ by Rihanna’s ‘horrible’ Super Bowl performance.
MVP wrote, “I’ve noticed that a lot of the people that find Rhianna offensive or are “disgusted” by her performance at the SB are not at all bothered by a presidential candidate bragging about “grabbing women by the 🐱” or a 1st lady posing nude. 🤔 Interesting…”
MVP continued, saying: “And for the record I have NEVER been a fan of Joe Biden. And I’m no fan of Trump. Imagine that. You can actually dislike BOTH. 🤯”
Since his podcast comments went viral today, Goldberg has remained silent publicly.
You can check out MVP’s tweets below:
I've noticed that a lot of the people that find Rhianna offensive or are "disgusted" by her performance at the SB are not at all bothered by a presidential candidate bragging about "grabbing women by the 🐱" or a 1st lady posing nude. 🤔
Interesting…
— MVP (@The305MVP) February 16, 2023
And for the record I have NEVER been a fan of Joe Biden.
And I'm no fan of Trump.
Imagine that. You can actually dislike BOTH. 🤯
— MVP (@The305MVP) February 16, 2023