WWE Star Reassigned to NXT 2.0 With a New Look (Photos)

Another WWE main roster star has been reassigned to NXT 2.0.

Commander Azeez went out with Cora Jade at Saturday night’s live event in Cocoa Beach, Florida, and he appears to be her bodyguard. Sanga and Ivy Nyle defeated Azeez and Jade in a tag team match.

It’s possible that Azeez’s new role will be changed before he appears on television, but it currently appears that he will be working with Cora Jade.

Apollo Crews previously worked with Azeez on SmackDown, but their time together came to an end when Crews appeared on NXT 2.0 TV a few weeks ago as a babyface without the Nigerian accent.

Below are photos of Azeez with his new look.