WWE NXT Live Event Results From Cocoa Beach, Florida 7/23/22

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT Live event at the Cocoa Armory in Cocoa Beach, Florida.
Grayson Waller defeated Andre Chase, Nathan Frazer and Dante Chen
Street Fight For The WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championships
Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen (w/Fallon Henley) (c) defeated Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson)
Lash Legend defeated Fallon Henley
Trick Williams defeated Ru Feng
Duke Hudson defeated Quincy Elliott
Schism (Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler) (w/Joe Gacy) defeated Malik Blade and Edris Enofe
Giovanni Vinci defeated Bodhi Hayward
Indi Hartwell defeated Elektra Lopez
Ivy Nile and Sanga defeated Cora Jade and Commander Azeez
Solo Sikoa defeated JD McDonagh, Wes Lee and Von Wagner