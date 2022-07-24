WWE NXT Live Event Results From Cocoa Beach, Florida 7/23/22

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT Live event at the Cocoa Armory in Cocoa Beach, Florida.

Grayson Waller defeated Andre Chase, Nathan Frazer and Dante Chen

Street Fight For The WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championships

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen (w/Fallon Henley) (c) defeated Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson)

Lash Legend defeated Fallon Henley

Trick Williams defeated Ru Feng

Duke Hudson defeated Quincy Elliott

Schism (Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler) (w/Joe Gacy) defeated Malik Blade and Edris Enofe

Giovanni Vinci defeated Bodhi Hayward

Indi Hartwell defeated Elektra Lopez

Ivy Nile and Sanga defeated Cora Jade and Commander Azeez

Solo Sikoa defeated JD McDonagh, Wes Lee and Von Wagner