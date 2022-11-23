WWE Star Repackaged as SCRYPTS and Makes His In-Ring NXT Debut (Video)

The SCRYPTS character made his debut on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The debut had been teased for weeks, and many fans were wondering if this was a new signing or someone from another company.

Reggie, a former WWE RAW star, was revealed to be the man behind the SCRYPTS character. Reggie had not been seen on WWE TV in several months. He was used as comedy relief during the 24/7 Title segments during the Vince McMahon regime, and he was involved in a storyline with Dana Brooke.

He is portrayed as a serious character in SCRYPTS, and his unique acrobatic moves are highlighted. Before joining WWE in 2020, the 29-year-old performed for Cirque de Soleil.

