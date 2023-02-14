WWE Starts Repackaging RAW Star as a Serious Character

WWE has begun repackaging Baron Corbin.

Corbin stated on WWE RAW this week that he is better off without JBL because he was dragging him down. He said that he wants to remind people of who he is. Corbin stated that he was interrupted earlier because something “more important” with Sami Zayn was going on.

Corbin predicted that Zayn would be a walking dead man this Saturday night, and that he was the last person to defeat Roman Reigns. He also stated that Reigns will go through Cody Rhodes and that he is not impressed with Rhodes. He added that his brother and father are a joke.

Rhodes then attacked Corbin, resulting in an impromptu match. Corbin appeared to be transitioning back into a serious character after Cody won the match. He appears to be taking his lumps first.

