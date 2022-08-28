WWE Tag Team Breaking Up Soon?

It would appear that a WWE tag team will be breaking up in the near future.

During Friday’s SmackDown, Sonya Deville and Natalya took part in an interview during a backstage segment. At the same time, you could see Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. arguing in the background of the segment.

When Nikki and Doudrop were paired up a few months ago, they started teasing trouble between each other within the first few weeks of their relationship. However, this tension has subsided for the most part since then. Now it appears that the split is going to take place, with Nikki possibly ditching the superhero gimmick entirely. This gimmick has been scaled back significantly over the past few weeks.

However, if the plan calls for Doudrop and Nikki to compete against each other in a feud, it appears that the program will be put on hold due to Nikki’s injury that she sustained during the show. It appeared as though the injury was serious enough to keep her out of action for some time. To read more about that incident, click here.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.