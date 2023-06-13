WWE Tag Team Possibly Getting “Repackaged” With A New Gimmick

Mace and Mansoor, the Maximum Male Models, have only wrestled a few times on WWE television in 2023.

According to a report on Fightful Select, Mansoor and Mace may be “repackaged” with a new gimmick, but no further details are available. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE insider BoozerRasslin mentioned “talent repackaging” in the coming months but did not name any names.

Fightful noted the following about MMM’s journey to this point:

“We’ve heard from sources within WWE creative that McMahon was initially interested in Maximum Male Models, but didn’t want them to be ‘flamboyant.'” That was corrected by Triple H, who encouraged it. However, since Vince McMahon’s return, this has been significantly reduced, as has their overall usage.”

Maxxine Dupri has recently aligned herself with Otis and Chad Gable and appears to be a member of the Alpha Academy.