WWE Teases a Heel Turn for Top Star on RAW

A top WWE star could be preparing for a heel turn.

On tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio were defeated in a tag team match by Damien Priest and Finn Balor. The babyfaces lost because Mysterio was distracted by Dominik at ringside. Rhea Ripley was able to take out Rey at ringside while Styles fought the final moments of the match.

Styles was angry with Mysterio after the match and shoved him. The Judgment Day then attacked Styles, and Balor could be heard yelling at Styles to listen to him and join his group, much like he did in the weeks before Dominik joined them.

WWE appears to be hinting that Styles will eventually turn on Mysterio and join The Judgment Day.

