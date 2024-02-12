WWE Teases The Rock Wrestling In A Tag Team Match At WrestleMania

WWE released the WrestleMania XL trailer shortly after 6 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, and it appears they are hinting at a tag team match, possibly on the first night. Click here to watch the trailer.

The WrestleMania Kickoff show gave the impression that The Rock and Roman Reigns would team up to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. However, on SmackDown, it was announced that Rhodes would face Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship.

During interviews this week, Rollins continued to criticize The Rock and, in the storyline, expressed dissatisfaction with Rock’s abuse of his power as a TKO Board member. The comments appear during the match-building process. As seen in the WrestleMania trailer, Rollins and Rhodes are shown standing face to face with Rock and Reigns, implying that a tag match is in the works, which means Cody and Roman will wrestle twice that weekend. Rollins could also wrestle twice if he defends the World Heavyweight Championship on night two. Click here to watch the WrestleMania XL trailer.

Here are the matches announced so far for WrestleMania XL:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (Champion) vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins (Champion) vs. Men’s Elimination Chamber match winner

WWE Women’s World Championship

Rhea Ripley (Champion) vs. Women’s Elimination Chamber match winner

WWE Women’s Championship

IYO SKY (Champion) vs. Bayley