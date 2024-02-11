Video: WrestleMania XL Trailer

The promotional push for WrestleMania XL continues.

Following the start of the promotional road to WrestleMania XL this April 6 and April 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. this past Thursday, WWE released the official trailer for this year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

On Sunday, WWE released the official WrestleMania XL trailer via their YouTube and other various social and digital media outlets.

The official description for the trailer reads: “Get ready for a jaw-dropping WrestleMania XL as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, The Rock, Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins square off in this epic trailer.”

Watch the WrestleMania XL trailer below.