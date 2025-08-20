Karrion Kross To Face Richard Holliday, Also Confirmed For DEFY Wrestling

Karrion Kross has his first matches lined up since departing WWE earlier this month.

Kross announced that he will face Richard Holliday at WrestlePro: Killer Smokeshow on September 21, marking his first WrestlePro appearance since 2022.

The bout will be a rematch from their clash at NEW Spring Slam 2022.

Before that, Kross is scheduled to compete at DEFY Wrestling on September 19, which would officially mark his first post-WWE match, unless another booking is added before then. The appearance will also be his first time wrestling for DEFY since 2020.

Kross parted ways with WWE on August 10 when his contract expired. Since then, he has already been confirmed for multiple appearances in addition to these independent bookings.