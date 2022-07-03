WWE Teasing the Split of a Popular Tag Team

A popular WWE RAW tag team appears to be breaking up.

Before the Tag Team Championship bout at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view, Michael Cole made references to problems between Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

Although Ford’s shoulder was up and the referee missed it, The Street Profits lost the match after receiving the 3D from Jimmy and Jey.

It appears that they will face off again, possibly on SmackDown or SummerSlam, and that is when Ford or Dawkins may turn the tables on the other. We’ll have to wait and see whether that occurs, but Cole’s teasing certainly appears to indicate a split.

For full WWE Money in the Bank results, click here. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more. Here are highlights from their match at Money in the Bank: