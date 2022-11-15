WWE’s 20th Annual Tribute to the Troops to Air on December 17, 2022

On Saturday, December 17, FOX will air the 20th Annual WWE Tribute to the Troops special.

The special episode is being promoted as the event’s 20th anniversary. According to PWInsider, the timeslot will be determined by the local market.

As PWMnaia.com previously reported, the 2022 Tribute to the Troops special was taped last Friday from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN, following the conclusion of SmackDown. Spoilers from the taping can be found by clicking here.

The following matches were taped for broadcast:

* LA Knight vs. Braun Strowman

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Emma and Tamina Snuka

* Sheamus, Drew McIntyre and Ricochet vs. Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER