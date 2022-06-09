WWE’s Current Plans for Roman Reigns’ Next WWE Title Defense

As PWMania.com previously reported, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will not be appearing at this year’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Due to ticket sales, WWE changed plans for Reigns to appear at the show after it moved from Allegiant Stadium to the smaller T-Mobile Arena. He was scheduled to defend his championship against Riddle at the event.

On today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that Reigns’ next pay-per-view championship defense will be against Randy Orton at SummerSlam. Reigns is still feuding with Riddle, and they’re set to face off this Friday on SmackDown.

If WWE does go ahead with the Reigns vs. Riddle match, it will air before SummerSlam on television, not on pay-per-view. It was not stated whether or not it would still be a championship match.

Reigns is still scheduled to wrestle Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.

Meltzer said, “July 30. He may actually wrestle on TV before that, but July 30 is his first pay-per-view championship match. He may do a television match before then. If he wrestles Riddle, it’ll be on TV. It won’t be on pay-per-view. At least that’s the plan right now. The plan is still Orton for July 30. Obviously, they were building up the Riddle and Reigns match on Monday. I’m presuming they’re going to do it. I was told it would not be a pay-per-view match if they do it and it’s not 100% that they will. You would think that they will so that would lead me to believe it’d be a TV match.”

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.