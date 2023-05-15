WWE’s Internal Roster Does Not Include Bray Wyatt

Some interesting news has been revealed today.

The WWE internal roster no longer includes Bray Wyatt. Wyatt is not at all included in the internal WWE list of all their talents, which also includes names from the injured/inactive list.

When questioned about Wyatt’s situation last week, Twitter insider @BoozerRasslin responded that his future depends on both him and WWE management. There is no update on Wyatt’s return, but Alexa Bliss is scheduled to make a comeback soon.

The most recent information came through Fightful a few weeks ago, stating that Wyatt was ill. A recent photo of Wyatt and his wife JoJo Offerman in public can be seen by clicking here. We don’t know if he’s still struggling with the “illness” or if something else is preventing him from returning to WWE TV.

At the Royal Rumble, Wyatt faced LA Knight in his final television match. He continued to wrestle on a few live events and in some dark matches, but not since the live event on February 26 in Rockford, Illinois. He was supposed to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania at the time, but that never transpired.

