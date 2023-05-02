WWE’s Ring Announcers Have Switched Brands

Following Monday night’s RAW Talk, where additional WWE Draft picks were announced, WWE quietly added ring announcers Samantha Irvin and Mike Rome to the list of roster changes.

WWE.com reports that, “Samantha Irvin will be the ring announcer for Raw, Mike Rome will be the ring announcer for SmackDown.”

The move makes sense because the company now wants to keep couples together. Irvin and Ricochet are a couple and Ricochet, along with tag partner Braun Strowman, are now part of the RAW brand.

Speaking of Ricochet and Strowman, they tag team spoke with PWMania.com‘s Ari Barkan. During the discussion, they explained what makes them a top tag team in the WWE.

You can see what Strowman and Ricochet said in the video below: